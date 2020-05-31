हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

SpaceX Crew Dragon with two NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station within 19 hours

It also marked the first time that commercially developed space vehicles - owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA - have carried Americans into orbit.

SpaceX Crew Dragon with two NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station within 19 hours
File Photo (Twitter/@SpaceX)

Cape Canaveral: Just under 19 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX`s Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley docked with the International Space Station on Sunday (May 31, 2020), marking the first US space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011.
 

The launch on Sunday (May 31, 12:52 AM) by SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, represented another milestone for the reusable rockets it pioneered to make spaceflight less costly and more frequent. 

It also marked the first time that commercially developed space vehicles - owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA - have carried Americans into orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 PM EDT (12:52 AM IST) for the journey to the International Space Station.
 

Just before liftoff, Hurley said, "SpaceX, we`re go for launch. Let`s light this candle," paraphrasing the famous comment uttered on the launch pad in 1961 by Alan Shepard, the first American flown into space.

Tags:
NASASpaceXSpaceX's Crew DragonElon MuskNational Aeronautics and Space Administration
Next
Story

Malaysia, Singapore defer high-speed rail project until year-end
  • 1,82,143Confirmed
  • 5,164Deaths

Full coverage

  • 25,83,601Confirmed
  • 3,69,789Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT47M25S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Some people eat from India & support China-Pakistan?