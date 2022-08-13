Sri Lanka gets a fully free-of-cost super specialty hospital

Batticaloa, Sri Lanka: In order to support the Indian Government’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid to bankruptcy-hit Sri Lanka, well-known social and spiritual leader, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai inaugurated the first phase of a 75-bedded free super speciality hospital, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospital in Batticaloa, a region in the east of the island of Sri Lanka, that has faced years of civil war and has sheltered over 30,000 war widows.

The island nation of Sri Lanka is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis, unemployment and inflation, which has dealt a heavy blow to its robust health system and has led to a terrible short supply of essential life-saving drugs, common antibiotics, and paediatric care, among others.

At this hour of need, the Sai Global Federation of Foundations, led by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, has extended support through its member-foundation in Sri Lanka – Sri Sathya Sai Karuna Nilayam Foundation, which was established in the year 2016. The Foundation has served more than 16,000 rural patients till date through its Sri Sathya Sai Karunalayam Medical Centre which was inaugurated in the year 2017.

The inauguration of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospital was presided over by the Guest of Honour – Mr Aravinda de Silva, Former Sri Lankan International Cricketer and Captain, and was attended by officials from the Government and the Diplomatic Community of Sri Lanka, members of medical fraternity and armed forces from Sri Lanka, in the presence of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai.

Recognising the selfless services of Sri Sathya Sai Karunanilayam Foundation, the President of Sri Lanka, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe sent his message:

“It gives me immense pleasure to be addressing all of you on this momentous occasion of the inauguration of Sri Sathya Sai Super Speciality Hospital at Kirankulam in Batticaloa under the Sri Sathya Sai Karuna Nilayam Foundation. The services rendered by this foundation, completely free of cost, stands out even more so in the background of the economic turbulence, we are facing at present in our country. I understand that the foundation, since its inception in 2017, has treated over 16,000 outpatients. The services rendered are inspiring and their vision for the future healthcare mission with this specialised hospital is truly something very special. I’m grateful to the Founder of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Chain of Hospitals, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai under whose leadership and vision, the Sri Sathya Sai Karuna Nilayam Foundation has set up this hospital. Also, on behalf of the people of Sri Lanka, my heartfelt gratitude to the international team of expertise from Sai Sanjeevani India who have exhibited the true meaning of brotherhood during these challenging times. I wish to thank all the guests who have come here from across the globe and shown their solidarity and support and also to those who were not able to be physically present but have continuously supported this noble initiative from all around the world. Finally, on behalf of the Government of Srilanka and its people, I once again extend my heartfelt gratitude to the whole team and wish them and the Karuna Nilayam Foundation and the Sai Sanjeevani Super-Speciality Hospitals, all the very best for their future endeavours.”

At the event, Mr Aravinda de Silva, Former Sri Lankan International Cricketer and Captain said: “About two weeks ago, I got a message from a very famous man from India, who has been very dear to me and has been one of my childhood idols…that was none other than, Mr Sunil Gavaskar. His message was a request to represent him at the inauguration of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospital at Batticaloa in Sri Lanka. Before coming here, I didn’t anticipate this kind of magnitude, effort and love that has gone into this project, and witnessing this in person is a remarkable experience; for something like this to happen within 5 years is indeed remarkable. Congratulations for achieving this in the last 5 years. Today, after having completed my childhood phase of enjoying playing cricket, as a cricketer who contributed towards the game of cricket by representing Sri Lanka, as a business man who has established his own business for the last 14 years; it is time to serve my country, and at this juncture, I find my thinking matching with the motto of this organization – Love All Serve All. We have enjoyed everything from this lovely nation and now it is time to give the country back, what it deserves. Thanks to everyone who has put in so much effort and time to make this hospital happen. My support and help will be there anytime.”

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai remarked: “vasudhaiva kutumbakam – the whole world is one family. There are people from US, UK, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Middle East, Fiji, a few European nations and India who have come today—we all have come together today in the spirit of one global family. The message of fraternity, love and brotherhood is universal. When one member in a family needs help, the whole family comes together to help. This is what we are doing now. Time is of essence in cardiac care, the sooner we treat the child, the sonner we save his/ her life. This is the first time in the history of Sri Lankan healthcare, where a speciality hospital is set up completely free of cost. When we want to do good, the whole universe conspires to do good. Every child in Sri Lanka is as important as a child in our own country. Sri Lanka and India shares a lot in common — be it our spirituality, history – both culture and colonial, passion for cricket…congenital heart disease is our common burden and hence a solution for this is our common cause. I hope there is a day in Sri Lanka when every child has access to good education, nutrition and healthcare.”

The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospital in Batticaloa will begin its operations by conducting free paediatric cardiac care surgeries and interventions in the next few days. The hospital is all set to grow in phases to conduct various healthcare missions across specialities, with the support of its international partners across 33 countries. Even during the COVID times, the medical centre responded to the nutritional needs of the needy by serving hot and nutritious cooked food in the surrounding villages. The Sri Lankan Healthcare Fraternity recognised the hospital as capable of bridging the gap in paediatric cardiac care in Sri Lanka, where 3,000 children are born with a congenital heart disease every year.

This Hospital in Sri Lanka is second in the row, within just about three months’ time, when the first hospital on the international grounds, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital was inaugurated at Suva, Fiji by the Honourable Prime Minister of Fiji, Mr Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama on 27 April 2022.

Many little hearts of Sri Lanka are all set to be embraced with love and compassion with a vision to serve the cause of 'Right to Healthy Childhood' through creation of a holistic ecosystem resulting in reducing the global congenital heart disease burden, through the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Global Heart Care Centres.