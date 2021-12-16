हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Typhoons

Strong typhoon approaches Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate

Nearly 30,000 residents in Eastern Samar province, one of the hardest hit by super typhoon Haiyan in 2013, have been evacuated from their homes in the past two days, Governor Ben Evardone told DZMM radio station.

Strong typhoon approaches Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate
(Credits: Reuters)

Manila: Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from coastal areas of the central and southern Philippines ahead of a strong typhoon that is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon.

Typhoon Rai, which has been upgraded to a category 4 storm, the second-highest classification, has wind speeds of 165 km (102.5 miles) per hour, with gusts of up to 205 kph, the Philippines` weather bureau said.

Nearly 30,000 residents in Eastern Samar province, one of the hardest hit by super typhoon Haiyan in 2013, have been evacuated from their homes in the past two days, Governor Ben Evardone told DZMM radio station.

"We are getting pounded already by strong wind and rain," Evardone said.

The southern province of Surigao del Sur has aleady started to feel the force of the storm.

"The wind and rain is strong," Lita Escarez, who had evacuated from a coastal community, told DZBB. "We have yet to eat breakfast as we cannot go out because of the rain."

Airlines cancelled dozens of flights, while transport authorities banned sea and land travel in the central and southern Philippines, leaving thousands stranded at ports.

The Southeast Asian nation postponed the start of a mass vaccination drive https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/philippines-scales-down-mass... in most parts of the country because of the storm.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees around 20 tropical storms annually, causing floods and landslides.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TyphoonsPhilippinesThousands evacuated
Next
Story

Beijing Olympics: Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses willingness to attend opening ceremony

Must Watch

PT11M25S

DNA: Why China want to capture Gwadar?