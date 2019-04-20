close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Talks with IMF for bailout package to start soon: Advisor to Pakistan PM

Islamabad is seeking USD 8 billion from the IMF to bail itself out from a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country's economy.

Talks with IMF for bailout package to start soon: Advisor to Pakistan PM
File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's newly appointed advisor to the prime minister on finance, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Saturday that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finalise a bailout package would be held soon. 

Shaikh was appointed as advisor on Friday following abrupt resignation of finance minister Asad Umar after returning from the US where he held talks with IMF for a crucial multi-billion dollar bailout package for the cash-strapped Pakistan.

Islamabad is seeking USD 8 billion from the IMF to bail itself out from a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country's economy.

Pakistan has so far received a total of USD 9.1 billion in financial aid packages from friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the current fiscal year.

Shaikh, who took charge of the Ministry on Saturday, said in a brief talk that he would take forward the talks with the IMF. 

"Both parties want progress on the matter, and they have a commitment to us. I will be contacting the IMF mission head today evening," he said.

Shaikh also said that after holding initial talks with top officials of his ministry he realised that the next budget can be presented no earlier than May 24.

He also said that he has already tasked the officials to prepare a medium-term strategy paper to move the country forward.

Shaikh was also expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the economic situation and work out a plan to rebuild the shattered economy.

His immediate task is to negotiate and favourable assistance package with the IMF and control inflation which cost his predecessor his job.

Tags:
PakistanPakistan IMFPakistan IMF bailoutPakistan PM IMF bailout
Next
Story

Gunmen attack Afghan communications ministry in Kabul

Must Watch

PT6M35S

PM Narendra Modi addresses rally in Etah, Uttar Pradesh