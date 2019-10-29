Terrorist set to replace Baghdadi as IS chief killed by US troops: President Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that Ameircan troops have succeeded in eliminating Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement. Trump posted a tweet saying that the IS terrorist killed by US troops was expected to replace Baghdadi as the new chief of banned terror group after the elimination of Baghdadi by US forces on Saturday (October 26). Trump did not reveal the identity of the terrorist but the day Baghdadi was killed, US intelligence agencies had said that this was the man who would most probably become the new chief of IS.

Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

On Sunday (October 27), Trump had announced that the founder and leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in an operation carried out by American forces in Syria. The US president had said in a televised address that Baghdadi was the leader of the most ruthless and violent terror organisation anywhere in the world.

"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organisation anywhere in the world," Trump had said.

According to Trump, Baghdadi committed suicide by detonating a suicide vest inside a tunnel after a two-hour-long gunfight with US forces. He added that the IS chief was "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way."

Calling Baghdadi a 'sick and depraved man', Trump said that he died 'like a dog'. "Baghdadi and the losers who worked for him, and losers they are, they had no idea what they were getting into. In some cases, they were very frightened puppies. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place. God bless America," Trump noted.