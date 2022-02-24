हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine conflict

UK, allies will respond decisively, says Boris Johnson after Putin announces ‘military action’ in Ukraine

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps," said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

UK, allies will respond decisively, says Boris Johnson after Putin announces 'military action' in Ukraine
(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday (February 24, 2022) said that UK and its allies will respond decisively to Russia`s "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine.

Taking to his Twitter handle, UK Prime Minister said that he is appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the next steps.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he added.

PM Johnson’s tweet comes a few hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special "military operation to protect Donbas" in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations has appealed to its members to "stop the war" at an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

"It is the responsibility of this body to stop the war. So I call on every one of you to do everything possible to stop the war," Ukrainian envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya was quoted as saying by CNN during the meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

However, defending Russia`s decision to take military action in the Donbas region, the Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya said "the root of today`s crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself."

"The root of today`s crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself, who for many years was sabotaging its obligations under the (Minsk agreement)," said Nebenzya.

(With PTI inputs)

