UK PM Boris Johnson, wife expecting their second child, due around Christmas

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, are expecting their second child in December, said Carrie on Saturday (July 31) adding that she felt blessed but a bit nervous."I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I`ve also felt like a bag of nerves," Carrie Johnson wrote on the latter`s Instagram account on Saturday (July 31).

They also mentioned that the baby is due by this Christmas and that she had a miscarriage earlier in the year. "At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken," she said. While Boris Johnson added: "Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."

"I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some small way sharing this might help others too," CNN reported. The prime minister married his third wife in a secret ceremony this May.

