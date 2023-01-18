Ukrainian interior minister helicopter crash VIDEO: Footage shows chopper in flames, screams of victims

In a big loss to Ukraine, the country's Interior Minister, and other top officials died today in a helicopter crash in Kyiv. As per reports, the helicopter crashed after colliding with the building. A total of 16 people died in the crash.

A video of the crash, going viral on social media, shows the helicopter in flames, while screams are being heard and there is fire all around. Among the 16 people who lost their lives in the helicopter crash, 3 were children.

"The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten school and a residential building in the town of Brovary," the head of Kyiv's regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said. Children and the school staff were also there when the incident took place.

According to the police, nine of the dead were aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash. The dead include three children. While 10 people who got injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital.

The crash is a big blow for Ukraine at a time when there is an ongoing war with Russia. Ukraine officials have not yet said anything about whether it was an accident or a conspiracy. A commission will be set up to investigate the incident.