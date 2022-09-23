‘Unacceptable’: Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi calls anti-hijab protests ‘act of chaos’

New York: Iran has freedom of expression, but the protests happening now are unacceptable "acts of chaos", Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday, adding that he had ordered a probe into the death of a young woman that sparked bloody demonstrations.

"Rights issues must be considered all around the world with a single standard," Raisi told a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"There is freedom of expression in Iran ... but acts of chaos are unacceptable."

