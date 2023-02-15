topStoriesenglish2573639
NewsWorld
UNDERWATER KISS

Unbelievable! Couple Set Guinness World Record For The Longest Underwater Kiss on Valentine's Day

The duo began their attempt at 7.30 a.m., doing some warm-up breath holds and two trial underwater kisses of two and three minutes before deciding to break the record.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Unbelievable! Couple Set Guinness World Record For The Longest Underwater Kiss on Valentine's Day

Viral Video: A couple celebrated Valentine's Day in a unique way by trying to set the record for the longest underwater kiss. The kiss lasted 4 minutes and 6 seconds beneath the surface of the water in an infinity pool. Divers Beth Neale of South Africa and Miles Cloutier of Canada reside in South Africa with their daughter. The couple set the Guinness World Record at a Maldives hotel.

According to a press statement from Guinness World Records, the couple beat the previous record of 3 minutes and 24 seconds set 13 years ago on Guinness World Records' Italian TV show Lo Show degli Record. Guinness World Records' official Twitter account posted a video of the event. The caption of the video reads, "These lovebirds set a new underwater kiss record since their joint love was the ocean."

The duo began their attempt at 7.30 a.m., doing some warm-up breath holds and two trial underwater kisses of two and three minutes before deciding to break the record. Despite all of their work since originally coming up with the idea three years ago, underwater filmmakers Beth and Miles confess the whole thing was much more difficult than they expected. Despite being professionals, the couple said that the stunt was challenging for them.

Live Tv

Underwater kisscouple kiss underwaterguinness world record kisscouple kissing

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey