US Presidential election 2020: Joe Biden accuses Donald Trump of dividing US, says he has turned Americans against one another

Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused President Donald Trump of dividing the US and turning Americans against one another based on race, ethnicity and national anthem.

Speaking at a rally in Minnestota on Friday, Biden said the US cannot afford to have Trump for another four years as the country's President.

"The only thing that can tear America apart is America itself. That's exactly what Donald Trump has been doing from the beginning. Divide America. Pitting Americans against one another based on race, ethnicity, national origin. That's wrong. That's not who we are. Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. Let's keep showing him who we are," Biden said.

Biden, 77, who has been having restrictive campaigning and strictly adhering to the social distancing measures due to the coronavirus pandemic asserted that the US can no longer afford to have Trump for another four years.

"We cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump. In 2008 and 2012, you placed your trust in me and Barack Obama. And each day we were in office, we worked for you and the entire community. I'll do it again in 2020. My campaign is a broad coalition of Democrats, Republicans, independence, Democrat--Republican officeholders. I'm running as that proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president," Biden said.

"It's unconscionable that Trump, from the day he got elected to right now he's fighting in court to rip that peace of mind away from tens of millions of Americans. But we're not going to let him do it. We're never going back to those days,'' he said.

Biden said that he will work as hard for those who don't support his as those who do.

"Because that's the job of a president. It's the duty of care for everyone. And you too have a sacred duty. The duty to vote. It matters. Minnesota matters," he said and asserted that it's time to stand up, and take back the democracy.

Biden alleged that the six generals who worked directly for the Trump administration have left and they say he does not deserve to be the commander in chief of the United States.

"That's never happened to any president before," he said.

Urging countrymen to use their power to vote to change the course of this country and the course of history, Biden asked them to keep that sense of empowerment.

Keep that empowerment with you, that sense of optimism of what we can overcome. Now look, there's a reason they don't want to hear me, because they know the president doesn't say anything, so they're not used to not hearing anything. But I know it's hard, folks. I know it's hard,? he said.

The former vice president on Friday also travelled to Milwaukee in Wisconsin, and Des Moines in Iowa.