Russia-Ukraine conflict

Watch: Ukrainian man removes landmine with bare hands to clear road for army, wins praise

In the viral clip, the man who spotted a landmine on the road can be seen carrying it cautiously to clear the path for the Ukrainian military

New Delhi: As Russia claims control of the Ukrainian city of Kherson and amid intensified attack against its neighbour, several unheard stories of bravery and valour by common Ukrainian people are making rounds on social media.

One such video emerged on Twitter and went crazy viral where a Ukrainian man can be seen removing and carrying a land mine with his bare hand to make way for its army.

Watch the video without further ado!

In the clip, which was shared by Ukraine’s independent English-language news media agency ‘The New Voice of Ukraine’, the man who spotted a landmine on the road can be seen carrying the same cautiously and left it somewhere in what appears to be woods to clear pathway for the Ukrainian army.

The unnamed man is from Berdyansk.

As per the video details, the man did not wait for a bomb disposal squad and took things literally into his hands to make way for the army that is fighting arduously for the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Social media users, as they always do, are lauding the courage of the man and are sharing their opinion on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“I mean........idk what happens next but Ukrainians are showing the world they're built different,” wrote one Twitter user in the comments section.

“Shout-out to my dude filming it, too - he'd have been just as dead if it went off. Man, why would ANYONE screw with these folks... absolutely nothing phases them.  Centuries of fighting for their very existence will do that to a people, I suppose,” said another.

The video has so far got 2.7 million views.

Meanwhile, the Russian troops on Wednesday seized the city of Kherson and two Ukrainian seaports.

