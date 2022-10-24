NewsWorld
RISHI SUNAK

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak elected as UK's new Prime Minister

Taking over 10 Downing Street, Indian Origin Rishi Sunak has become the youngest Prime Minister of United Kingdom at the age of 42 years.

Oct 24, 2022

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak elected as UK's new Prime Minister

Indian Origin former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak became UK's prime minister on Monday (October 24). Replacing former PM Liz Truss Sunak became the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK. Along with being the first Indian-origin UK PM Sunak now also holds the title of becoming the youngest UK prime minister in modern history at the age of 42 years.

Born in UK's Southampton to an Indian family, Rishi Sunak is the son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner father.

An Oxford and Stanford University alumnus, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys. Earlier in April, reports of Akshata`s non-domicile status and alleged tax evasion had created a furore. Rishi Sunak claimed that she has been paying all taxes.Her spokesperson said that Akshata Murthy "has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income". 

