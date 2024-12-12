In a world increasingly shaped by remote work and hybrid office setups, a viral video of a Chinese man’s surreal commute has left viewers both amused and astonished.

The video showcases an extraordinary journey where the man descends deep into his city to reach his workplace, revealing just how many layered the city’s infrastructure truly is.

According to Hindu mythology, "Paatal" refers to the subterranean realms or underworld beneath the earthly plane. Reflecting this concept, the video highlights the man’s descent into Chongqing, China, illustrating the impressive verticality of the city.

The video begins with the man stepping out of what seems to be his home, only to embark on a remarkable commute involving thousands of staircases, elevators, and tunnels. Eventually, he emerges in the heart of a bustling city.

Man shows how far down he has to go to get to work in Chongqing, China pic.twitter.com/GBipGKVeoo December 11, 2024

Blending humour and creativity, the video captures the man nonchalantly navigating his intense daily routine. Along the way, he descends thousands of staircases, traverses 7 escalators, and crosses 3 moving walkways, showcasing the unique challenges of his journey to office.

While it is not clear whether it was man's daily routine or one one-time visit the video showcases unique commuting challenges that he faces during the journey.