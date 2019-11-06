close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odd-even scheme

406 challans issued on third day of Odd-Even scheme in Delhi

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that as many as 384 challans were issued till afternoon on the second day. 233 challans were issued on the first day of the road rationing scheme which will go on till November 15.

406 challans issued on third day of Odd-Even scheme in Delhi

On the third day of the Odd-Even vehicle scheme in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a total of 406 challans. The scheme was rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that as many as 384 challans were issued till afternoon on the second day. 233 challans were issued on the first day of the road rationing scheme which will go on till November 15.

Live TV

The scheme is applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. It will not be effective on Sunday, November 10. The scheme is a traffic rationing measure by Arvind Kejriwal-led government under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) on even dates.

The rules will also apply to the vehicles with registration numbers of other states. The violation of the rules in the restricted hours will attract a fine of Rs 4,000. 

Tags:
Odd-even schemeDelhi odd-even schemeOdd-EvenOdd-Even scheme challans
Next
Story

40-year-old man commits suicide at Delhi's Vidhan Sabha metro station

Must Watch

PT2M23S

DNA: Government approves Rs 25k cr fund for stalled housing projects