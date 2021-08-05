Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 begins today, know the best deals

The Great Freedom Festival, powered by Amazon, is starting today. The five-day sale will take place from August 5-9. The buyers will have a good chance of finding the best deals at reasonable pricing during the sale.

We have compiled some best deals for all your needs:

This is a great time to change your phone as the sale will see a discount up to 40%. All the big mobile companies including Apple, Samsung, MI and OnePlus are giving good offers on their products. So, go for it if you were planning for a new phone for a long time. Not only this, you can also get some good offers on accessories.

You’re also in for a surprise in the electronic section as it will feature amazing offers in just Rs 99. But because this is not enough, the sale will also provide a discount of up to 60% in the cameras and accessories section. This offer will extend for tripods, batteries and external attachments as well.

There couldn’t be anything better than this festival if you’re into gaming as you would find a relaxation of 60% on gaming accessories during the sale.

A great rebate has also been promised on clothes. There could be up to 80% off on ethnic and party wear. Not only this, it will also cover jewellary and handbags. Then there will be a rebate of 60% on beauty products, especially on products with longer shelf life.

Some other home appliances, including TV, will also see a discount of up to 55%.

So, what are you waiting for?

Live TV