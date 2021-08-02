Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 5: Check discounts, offers on smartphones, laptops and more

Ecommerce giant Amazon has announced a five-day Great Freedom Festival sale from August 5. This sale will have up to 40% discount on mobiles and accessories, up to 60% off on electronics and accessories, and up to 55% off on TVs and appliances along with other discounts. The Great Freedom Festival sale will further bring more discounts for SBI cardholders, cashback rewards for all, along a discount of up to 30% on Amazon combos.

The sale will kick off on August 5 and it will go on till August 9. This sale from Amazon promises to bring attractive discounts across all categories which include mobiles, electronics, cameras, appliances, and more. Customers can get a discount of up to 60% on cameras and accessories like tripods, lights, and more. Headphones and speakers will also be available at 60% discount. SBI cardholders can avail of a 10% instant discount.

If someone is planning to buy a new laptop, then they can get a discount of up to Rs. 30,000 while other accessories like printers and more will be on 30% off. Besides that, smartwatch models, Wi-F routers, mobile and camera memory cards, smart security cameras, and more can be basically bought at up to 60% off.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will provide 40% off on smartphones and accessories. At the same time, Amazon Prime members will get more benefits like three months extra no-cost EMI. Besides that, other offers include the recently launched smartphones at discounted rates, like the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Samsung M21 2021, iQoo Z3 5G, and more will see amazing discounts.

When it comes to televisions, these will be available at a discounted rate of up to 50% for 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. Picture this, the large screen TV models with 4K resolution and projectors will be up for sale at a discount of up to 60% off.

Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays will be sold at 45 percent off while Fire TV devices will get a discount of 44% on their prices. Air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and chimneys will be up for sale at huge discounts.

