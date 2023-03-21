AP PGECET 2023 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s How To Apply

AP PGECET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has begun the AP PGECET 2023 registration from today, March 21, 2023. The notification was scheduled for March 19, 2023. Applicants who wish to apply for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test should visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. According to the official announcement, the application window will be available until April 19, 2023, with no late fees. Applicants from the unreserved category must pay Rs.1200 as an application fee, while backward class candidates must pay Rs.900 and SC/ST candidates must pay Rs.700.

The AP PGECET 2023 Exam will be held from May 28 to May 30, 2023. The exam will be given in two sessions: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The preliminary answer key dates have also been announced by APSCHE; the answer key for the exams on May 28, 29, and 30 will be released on May 29, 30, and 31 at 6 p.m., respectively.

AP PGECET 2023: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Then click on AP PGECET 2023 section

Click on fee payment option, pay the fees and then proceed for registration

Fill in all the details and click on the submit option

Download and take a printout of the copy for future purposes

The AP PGECET 2023 syllabus and other information may be found on the official website. Before registering, students should check over all of the details.