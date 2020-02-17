BREAKING NEWS: Portfolio allocation in Delhi government finalised, CM Arvind Kejriwal not take charge of any department

The portfolio allocation for the Delhi government was finalised on Monday and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be taking charge of any department. The decision comes a day after Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on February 16 (Sunday) in the national capital.

Among the changes made in the new cabinet, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be under Satyendra Kumar Jain, Gopal Rai will head the environment department and Women and Child Development (WCD) will be allocated to Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Earlier, the environment department was earlier under Kailash Gahlot and the WCD department under Manish Sisodia. The rest all the departments will continue as per earlier allocation, said sources.

On February 16, along with CM Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as the council of ministers in the newly-sworn Delhi Cabinet.