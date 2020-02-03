Delhi election: BJP against violence, democracy is about ballots and not bullets, Yogi Adityanath attacks Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (February 1) attacked the Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of trying to create anarchy in the city by orchestrating incidents like Shaheen Bagh. The BJP leader said that democracy will be decided by ballots and not bullets.

"Arvind Kejriwal and his aides, while being in the government, are trying to create anarchy in Delhi by orchestrating incidents like Shaheen Bagh," he said. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party government did not grant permission to register cases against those raised anti-India slogans during protests against the government.

"Kejriwal didn't believe in the Indian Army's valour by questioning the surgical strikes or Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He is more concerned about his future than the country. Expecting him to support government schemes to promote peace, harmony and growth is waste," CM Yogi said.

Adityanath has been campaigning for the BJP for the upcoming assembly election in Delhi, which is scheduled to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

On February 2, the AAP demanded the Election Commission to ban Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches. AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Singh said that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted. "If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday," he said.