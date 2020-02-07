EC issues notice to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his video tweet

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a video that he uploaded on his Twitter account. The EC said it was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Kejriwal has to explain his position on or before February 8, 2020, till 5 pm.

The EC in a statement said that it received a complaint dated February 4 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that Kejriwal has uploaded a video on his twitter account at 9.55 pm on February 3 to gain votes by aggravating existing differences/creating mutual hatred/causing tension between religious communities in violation of the poll code.

It added, "By uploading the video you have violated the above said provisions of Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People Act, 1951. Now, therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position on or before 5.00 P.M of 08th February 2020(Saturday) failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you."

The EC highlighted the clause of Part-I of the MCC, "Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided. There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as a forum for election propaganda."

The clause further states, "Whereas, Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act provides that any person who in connection with an election promotes or attempts to promote on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language, feelings of enmity or hatred, between different classes of the citizens of India shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both."