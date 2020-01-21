Dushyant Chautala's JJP not to contest Delhi Assembly election

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will not contest the Delhi Assembly election announced party chief and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday. The decision was taken after the JJP didn't get party symbol for the Delhi poll. "We will not fight Delhi election as we didn't get party symbol," said Chautala.

This comes a day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on January 20 (Monday) announced that it will not contest the Delhi election after it was asked by its ally BJP to change its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Addressing a press conference, SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said that the BJP had earlier asked the SAD to reconsider its stand on the Act.

Sirsa had asserted that SAD chief Sukhbir Badal has clarified the party's stand on the CAA, which is to include people from all religions. He had added, "The BJP leadership wanted us to reconsider this stand. So, we decided to not fight these polls instead of changing our stand."

The SAD leader also added, "Shiromani Akali Dal has its principal, its stand is clear, the country will not be divided on religion and caste. The alliance of SAD with BJP has been there for a very long time but we have preferred that we will not contest the election. In three of our meetings, it has been decided that we will not change our stand on the CAA."

He also clarified the party's stand on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying, "Our stand is that NRC should not be brought. We want that there should be no law which makes people stand in queues and prove their credentials. This is a great nation and there is no space for communalism."

The BJP was expected to spare at least four seats for the SAD, the same number it gave in the 2015 assembly election. According to the agreement formed between the two parties, one SAD candidate was expected to fight the poll on the BJP symbol. Sirsa contested on a BJP ticket from the Rajouri Garden seat.

Ahead of the assembly election in Delhi, the BJP forged an alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Ramvilas Paswan-led LJP with an offer of a couple of seats each to them. According to latest updates, the party has given two seats to JD(U) and one to LJP. While JD(U) will contest from Burari and Sangam Vihar assembly constituencies, LJP will fight the poll from the Simapuri seat. According to sources, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is expected to campaign in the national capital.