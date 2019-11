Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: List of key candidates in Phase 1

Thirteen of the 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand will vote on November 30 during the first phase of Jharkhand election. The election will be held in five phases - November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

During the first phase, voting will take place in Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (ST), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur seats.

Here the some of the key candidates in the fray during Phase 1 of Jharkhand election:

Chatra (SC)

Chatra Tileshwar Ram - JVM(P)

Janardan Paswan - BJP

Gumla (ST)

Mishir Kujru - BJP

Bhushan Tirkey - JMM

Bishunpur (ST)

Chamra Linda - JMM

Ashok Oraon - BJP

Mahatma Oraon - JVM(P)

Lohardaga

Rameshwar Orson - INC

Sukhdev Bhagat - BJP

Pawan Tigga - JVM(P)

Manika (ST)

Rajpal Singh - JVM(P)

Ramchandra Singh - INC

Raghupal Singh - BJP

Latehar (SC)

Prakash Ram - BJP

Panki

Shashi Bhushan Mehta - BJP

Rudra Kumar Shukla - JVM(P)

Daltonganj

Alok Chourasiya - BJP

K N Tripathy - Congress

Rahul Aggarwal - JVM(P)

Bishrampur

Anju Singh - JVM(P)

Chandrashekhar Dubey - INC

Ram Chandra Chandravabshi - BJP

Chhatarpur

Dharmendra Prakash Badal - JVM(P)

Hussainabad

Virendra Kumar - JVM(P)

Garhwa

Suraj Prasad Gupta - JVM(P)

Mithelesh Kumar Thakur - JMM

Satyendra Tiwari - BJP

Bhawanathpur

KP Yadav - INC

Bhanu Pratap Sahi - BJP

The main parties in Jharkhand are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).