close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand Assembly election

JVM (P) breaks alliance with 'Mahagatbandhan', to contest on all 81 seats in Jharkhand

JVM (P) head Babulal Marandi has taken the decision of breaking the alliance with 'Mahagatbandhan' and contest as a single party. The decision by JVM was taken out of not getting the satisfactory number of seats in the assembly election. 

JVM (P) breaks alliance with &#039;Mahagatbandhan&#039;, to contest on all 81 seats in Jharkhand
File Image

Giridih: Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM-P) has announced that it will contest on 81 Vidhan sabha seats in the upcoming assembly election in Jharkhand. 

JVM chief Babulal Marandi has taken the decision of breaking the alliance with 'Mahagatbandhan' and contest as a single party. The JVM-P took the decision after failing to get satisfactory number of seats to contest in the assembly election. 

In the previous assembly election in Jharkhand, JVM(P) has won a total eight seats. However, the present BJP government in the state had won 37 seats and its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won five. The alliance crossed the majority mark to form the government. After the formation of the government, 6 MLAs of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik had joined the BJP.

The assembly election in Jharkhand will be held in the five-phase beginning from November 30. The results will be announced on December 23. The other days on which voting will take place are December 7, December 12, December 16, and December 20. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates on November 1. 

Tags:
Jharkhand Assembly electionAssembly Election 2019Jharkhand assembly election 2019Jharkhand Vikas MorchaAssembly election
Next
Story

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet Maharashtra Governor on November 4, may urge him to invite BJP to form government

Must Watch

PT57S

BJP-Shiv Sena Tussle: Devendra Fadnavis to meet Amit Shah in Delhi