JVM (P) breaks alliance with 'Mahagatbandhan', to contest on all 81 seats in Jharkhand

Giridih: Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM-P) has announced that it will contest on 81 Vidhan sabha seats in the upcoming assembly election in Jharkhand.

JVM chief Babulal Marandi has taken the decision of breaking the alliance with 'Mahagatbandhan' and contest as a single party. The JVM-P took the decision after failing to get satisfactory number of seats to contest in the assembly election.

In the previous assembly election in Jharkhand, JVM(P) has won a total eight seats. However, the present BJP government in the state had won 37 seats and its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won five. The alliance crossed the majority mark to form the government. After the formation of the government, 6 MLAs of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik had joined the BJP.

The assembly election in Jharkhand will be held in the five-phase beginning from November 30. The results will be announced on December 23. The other days on which voting will take place are December 7, December 12, December 16, and December 20. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates on November 1.