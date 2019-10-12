Maharashtra: Shiv Sena promises rebate in power tariff, subsidised meals in election manifesto

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Saturday promised rebate in power tariff, subsidised meals, farm loan waiver, special bus services in villages, among others in its election manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly election.

To woo voters, the party said that it would establish a chain of 1,000 eateries (bhojnalaya) across the state that would serve food at a meagre cost of Rs 10, there would be a reduction in domestic electricity rates by 30 per cent for up to 300 unit consumption.

"One thousand bhojnalaya would be set up across Maharashtra. They will provide a nutritious meal at Rs 10. These centralised kitchens in every district will be managed and operated by women," said Aditya Thackeray, while addressing a press conference with party father, chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena said that the party would give Rs 10,000 per year as financial aid to the needy farmers, farm loans will be waived off, individual farmers will be made beneficiaries of the crop insurance scheme and fertilizer prices will be fixed.

Live TV

"We will also give Rs 10,000 per year to the needy farmers and ensure that individuals are covered under the crop insurance scheme contrary to the present system where a farmer gets benefit only when the crop of the whole village is damaged," he said.

The other major poll promises of the BJP ally are special bus services in villages, scholarships to 15 lakh youth, reservation in jobs for residents and proper arrangements will be made for pilgrims going to Ayodhya, Chardham yatra, Vaishnodevi, Kashi and Kailash Mansarovar.

Shiv Sena is fighting the polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is yet to release its manifesto.

The Congress-NCP alliance released their manifesto promising reduced penalty under Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), immediate farm loan waiver, and zero-interest loan for higher education among others on October 7.

Maharashtra will vote on October 21 and the counting will take place on October 24.

(With ANI inputs)