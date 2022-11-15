2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India priced at Rs 7.12 lakh, gets new traction control system

Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in India, priced at Rs 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-level sports bike will be available for consumers in India in the Lime green paint scheme. Moreover, the new iteration of the motorcycle comes with loads of features and gets the KRTC (Kawasaki Traction Control) feature as the newest name in the feature list.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 offers a new design for consumers and carries forward the Nija DNA. The bike has been given a sharp, edgy, and sleek look to for a sporty appeal. Moreover, the newly designed twin headlamps offer a modern appearance.

Also read: Mahindra offering BIG discounts of up to Rs 68,000 on XUV300, Bolero and Marazzo

After Versys 650 KRTC upgradation, Ninja 650 is also equipped with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) in the 650-cc segment. Kawasaki’s advanced traction control system provides both enhanced sports riding performance and peace of mind under certain conditions to negotiate low-traction surfaces with confidence.

The KRTC system looks at several parameters to get an accurate real-time picture and allows riders to select between two modes to suit their riding situation and preference. Mode 1 is the least intrusive, helping to manage traction during cornering, and is designed with sport riding in mind. In Mode 2, intervention occurs earlier, meaning when excessive wheel spin is detected, the engine output is reduced to allow grip to be regained. This helps riders navigate wet pavement or bad stretches of road. Additionally, riders may elect to turn the system off.

Highlights of the new Kawasaki Ninja 650 are the New KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), 649cc parallel-twin engine (Cleaner Emissions), sharper New styling with Twin LED Headlamps, 4.3” TFT colour instrumentation, Smartphone connectivity via IDEOLOGY THE APP and Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.