Mahindra offering BIG discounts of up to Rs 68,000 on XUV300, Bolero and Marazzo

In the month of October, India's largest UV maker, Mahindra, experienced a growth of 60.45 percent in year-on-year sales. The company also launched new models, Mahindra Scorpio-N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic, a while back. With all of these moves, the Indian automaker is looking forward to boosting sales even more in India. To supplement the growth, Mahindra has announced discounts of up to Rs 68,000 on its various models like Mahindra Scorpio, XUV300, Marazzo, and Bolero for November. These discount offers consist of cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange benefits. However, the offers have excluded models like Mahindra Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, and Thar.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 gets a max discount of up to Rs 68,000. The petrol variants of the SUV get a cash discount of up to Rs 29,000, while the diesel variants have discounts of up to Rs 23,000. Similarly, buyers can get Rs 25,000 in exchange for benefits, Rs 10,000 worth of accessories, and a corporate bonus of Rs 4,000 on selected variants. It is to be noted that the company has excluded XUV300 TurboSport from all the offers.

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross: Upcoming Hybrid MPV to get Panoramic Sunroof, interior teased

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is now available with discount offers of up to Rs 40,200. These offers consist of a cash discount of Rs 20,000 for the base variant, while the M4 and M6 variants have a cash discount of Rs 15,000. Furthermore, exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000 are available on the MPV, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,200 on all trims.

Mahindra Bolero

One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Mahindra Bolero, is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 28,000. These offers are made up of Rs 6,500 in cash discount, Rs 10,000 in exchange bonus, and Rs 3,000 in corporate discount. The car also gets free accessories worth Rs 8,500.