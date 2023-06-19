2023 KTM Duke 200 Launched In India At Rs 1.96 Lakh, Now Gets Revised Headlamp

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has upgraded the KTM 200 Duke with LED headlamp with prices now starting at Rs 1.96 lakh, ex-showroom. Hugely popular with the youth, the KTM Duke delivers a high power-to-weight ratio with styling inspired by the popular KTM 1290 Super Duke R. This time, the KTM 200 Duke has been enhanced with full LED Headlamp, making it even more enticing for aspiring young fans of the brand. This headlamp unit gets an array of 32 LEDs with 6 reflectors for the beam and an additional LED DRL unit unique to a KTM Duke.

The addition of the new LED headlamp perfectly complements the sleek design and captivating colorways - Electronic Orange and Dark Silver Metallic. The KTM 200 Duke maintains its unwavering commitment to being a top-tier streetfighter motorcycle with its remarkable power, torque, and exceptional riding agility. With the introduction of LED Headlamp on the KTM 200 Duke, all KTM motorcycles with engine capacities of 200cc and above now come equipped with LED lighting all around.

Other notable features of the KTM 200 Duke include - dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode, WP upside down forks, WP monoshock, split steel trellis frame, aluminium swingarm, and an underbelly exhaust. Powering the Duke 200 is a single-cylinder engine with liquid cooling, and it churns out a peak power output of 25 PS power and 19.2 Nm of max torque. It is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist function for the clutch.

Mr. Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. “The KTM 200 Duke is celebrated for its unique design, class-leading features, and exceptional READY TO RACE performance. And that’s what makes it the dream bike for young KTM enthusiasts. This LED headlamp upgrade makes the motorcycle sharper & more premium than before. With this upgrade, we are continuing the revolution that was ushered in the performance biking segment when the KTM 200 Duke was first launched in India”.