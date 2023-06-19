Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny With Lift Kit & 20” Rims Is Everything And Badass: Watch

Quite understandably, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a mod-friendly car. Its 3-door sibling from the foreign markets has shown the same. Thus, a lot of owners are posting pictures or videos of their modified Jimnys. The one that caught our attention and made us shout wow with the excitement comes from the YouTube channel - Modified Hub. The Jimny in the discussion here is the base-spec Zeta trim. However, it is now customised to don a rather butch appeal. The car is modified with a lift kit, which has helped the owner to free up space to house larger wheels under the squared-off arches.

As can be seen in the images, this modified Jimny rides on a set of 20-inch rims, which are wrapped in super-wide AT tyres. Resultantly, it now looks masculine. The SUV also gets a blacked-out grille, while halogen bulbs of the headlamps are upgraded to LEDs now. Also, rear tail lamps are aftermarket units with a G-Wagen-like glow pattern. The owner says that the bumper also had to be tweaked a bit to accommodate these wheels, as they were rubbing against the edge. Mechanically, Jimny remains unaltered.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specs

The Jimny is pitched as a purpose-built offroader that can suffice as a practical purchase as well. It uses a 1.5L NA petrol motor that pushes out 104 PS against 134 Nm of peak output. The 4x4 transfer case also offers low-range transmission. There are two gearboxes on offer - 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Talking of dimensions, it is 3,820 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, and 1,720 mm in height.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Features

The offroader is loaded with some much-required features, like automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, power window, keyless entry & go, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill descent control and more. Emergency brake assist available on international models is not offered on the India-spec Jimny.