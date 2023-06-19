topStoriesenglish2623575
NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI JIMNY

Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny With Lift Kit & 20” Rims Is Everything And Badass: Watch

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most-affordable 4x4 SUV in the country, and its buyers are not leaving any chance to modify it to meet extremities.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny With Lift Kit & 20” Rims Is Everything And Badass: Watch

Quite understandably, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a mod-friendly car. Its 3-door sibling from the foreign markets has shown the same. Thus, a lot of owners are posting pictures or videos of their modified Jimnys. The one that caught our attention and made us shout wow with the excitement comes from the YouTube channel - Modified Hub. The Jimny in the discussion here is the base-spec Zeta trim. However, it is now customised to don a rather butch appeal. The car is modified with a lift kit, which has helped the owner to free up space to house larger wheels under the squared-off arches.

As can be seen in the images, this modified Jimny rides on a set of 20-inch rims, which are wrapped in super-wide AT tyres. Resultantly, it now looks masculine. The SUV also gets a blacked-out grille, while halogen bulbs of the headlamps are upgraded to LEDs now. Also, rear tail lamps are aftermarket units with a G-Wagen-like glow pattern. The owner says that the bumper also had to be tweaked a bit to accommodate these wheels, as they were rubbing against the edge. Mechanically, Jimny remains unaltered.

Also read - Mahindra Begins Deliveries Of Armado, India's First Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle: Video

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specs

The Jimny is pitched as a purpose-built offroader that can suffice as a practical purchase as well. It uses a 1.5L NA petrol motor that pushes out 104 PS against 134 Nm of peak output. The 4x4 transfer case also offers low-range transmission. There are two gearboxes on offer - 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Talking of dimensions, it is 3,820 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, and 1,720 mm in height.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Features

The offroader is loaded with some much-required features, like automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, power window, keyless entry & go, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill descent control and more. Emergency brake assist available on international models is not offered on the India-spec Jimny.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile