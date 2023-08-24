2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Clear Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch, Reveals Design: See Pics

The 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift has been spotted once again ahead of the official launch in September, however, this time the spy shots reveal the clearest images of the new Tata Nexon yet. It seems like the Tata Nexon spotted was at a TVC Shoot and hence there's no camouflage on the compact SUV. The upcoming SUV has been seen in a new dark blue colour option, and both the front and the rear of the SUV are now revealed. The Tata Nexon is the most successful car from the stable of the Tata Motors and has created a niche for itself in the competitive compact SUV segment of India.

As seen in the spy shots, the rear of the Tata Nexon facelift gets significant redesigning with full-width LED light bar that splits towards the edges, giving it a wider appeal. At the front, the C-shaped protrusions, a much leaner grille gives it a wide and modern SUV appeal. The silhoutte mostly remains the same, while a redesigned roof-mounted spoiler enhances the SUV’s overall aesthetics.

In terms of features and equipments, the 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift is expected to get a new dashboard with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with a screen, purple upholstery, a reworked centre console, and a new AC panel. The spy shot of the purported cabin recently went viral on social media.



Tata Motors, the country's largest homegrown carmaker is expected to launch the upcoming 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift in India soon, ahead of the festive season. Competing with cars like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza among others, Tata Nexon has managed to outperform rivals in sales.

The 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift will join the likes of Tata Punch, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari in the elaborate SUV lineup of the homegrown automaker. The pricing of the new Nexon is expected to be same as the outgoing model, with added variants resembling those of the Tata Punch.