2024 Audi Q7 Facelift To Launch In India On November 28 - Expected Features

2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Launch In India: Audi India is set to launch the updated Q7 on November 28, 2024. This marks the second update for the second-generation Q7, which was initially introduced globally earlier this year. The facelift is expected to receive refreshed styling and new features, with no changes to the powertrain.

According to the media reports the exterior updates of the new Q7 would include Matrix LED headlamps, redesigned LED taillamps, updated bumpers, and revised air intakes. The model is likely to feature new alloy wheel designs and additional exterior colors such as Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red.

It is yet to be confirmed which of these colors will be available in the Indian version. The vehicle is likely to receive minimal changes inside the cabin.

The updated Audi Q7 is expected to have an interior similar to the previous model, but with new upholstery options and an improved touchscreen that supports apps like Spotify and Amazon Music.

Features such as a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, ambient lighting, powered front seats, four-zone climate control, and an electronically foldable third row are likely to be included.

In terms of safety, the Q7 may come equipped with electronic stability control, a 360-degree parking camera, eight airbags, ABS with EBD, and an upgraded ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) package.

Under the hood, the Audi Q7 facelift is expected to retain the 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, producing 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This engine will likely be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and send power to all four wheels.