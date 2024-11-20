2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched: Check Price, Features, And Specs

2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V - Price, Features, And Specs: TVS has launched a refreshed version of Apache RTR 160 4V, priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated model brings minor cosmetic changes and a significant mechanical enhancement, leading to a modest Rs 500 price increase. Notably, the Apache RTR 160 4V has been one of the highest-selling models in the 150-160cc segment.

What’s new?

While the overall design remains consistent, the updated Apache RTR 160 4V now features a new dual-tone Granite Grey color scheme with striking red accents on the pillion seat, alloy wheels, tank extensions, and front fender. Existing color options such as Matte Black and Pearl White are still available.

The standout update is the addition of 37mm upside-down front forks, making it the first bike in this segment to include this feature. These forks not only improve performance but also add to the bike's visual appeal with their golden finish. Another notable addition is the dual-barrel Bullpup exhaust. The rest of the bike’s design and features remain unchanged.

Features & Specs

The Apache RTR 160 4V is packed with advanced features that set it apart in its segment. It boasts a fully digital instrument cluster with TVS SmartXonnect TM technology, offering Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS notifications, and voice assist. The bike is also equipped with LED headlights and taillights, Glide Through Technology (GTT), and adjustable levers for the brake and clutch.

It is powered by a 159.7cc oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-valve engine producing 17.55 PS at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Notably, it is the only bike in its segment to offer multiple riding modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain.