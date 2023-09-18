Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu Buys Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV Worth Rs 3.5 Crore

Bollywood actress, Taapsee Pannu is famous for her versatility and work in Bollywood as well as the Tollywood industry. The actress often makes headlines because of her fashion sense and work in movies like Dunki, Thappad, and Badla. However, this time the actress is in the news because of her brand-new luxury SUV. The actress has brought a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV worth over Rs 3.5 crore in the Indian market.

One of the most opulent SUVs available in India is a Mercedes-Maybach. The vehicle competes with rivals like the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls Royce Cullinan. The vehicle is, nevertheless, more easily available than its competitors. This is most likely the reason that numerous celebrities' garages now house Mercedes-Maybach SUVs. Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Ram Charan from Telugu films are a few celebrities who own these SUVs.

Taapsee has bought the Palladium Silver colour of the SUV. Besides, this the SUV is available in multiple other colours including Brilliant Blue, Cavansite Blue, Emerald Green, Iridium Silver, Mojave Silver, Obsidian Black, Polar White, and Selenite Silver.

Taapsee Pannu's ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has an extravagant interior packed with amenities. The SUV, for instance, comes with lounge-style seating and a panoramic sunroof, as well as a Burmester sound system, a virtual assistant, an entertainment package, and even a small refrigerator.

The 4.0-liter V8 engine is the power source of Taapsee Pannu's Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV which works with a 48V mild hybrid system. In addition to the hybrid system's 22 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, the engine can deliver 557 PS and 730 Nm of peak torque. The wheels receive this power via a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Besides, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV, Taapsee also owns multiple other vehicles including Mercedes-Benz GLE, Jeep Compass, BMW 3-Series, and Audi A8L.