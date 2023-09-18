Audi Q5 Limited Edition SUV Launched In India Priced At Rs 69.72 Lakh

Audi India has launched a new limited edition of the Q5 SUV in India at a price of Rs 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes as one of the most luxurious vehicles on sale in the Indian market with multiple upgrades over the standard version of the car. It is to be noted that this new limited edition with Mythos Black exterior will be limited to the technology variant of the car. Furthermore, it gets a new styling for the interior in the form of Okapi Brown shade.

The exteriors of the Audi Q5 Limited Edition embrace the Black Styling Package Plus along with a black audi badge, grille, and roof rails. The SUV also features a singleframe grille with vertical struts complemented by LED headlights. Furthermore, the car panoramic glass sunroof, and sensor-controlled boot lid operation among other features.

Similarly, the interiors of the Audi Q5 with multiple opulent features including leather and leatherette combination upholstery. Furthermore, the cabin is loaded with features like 8 airbags which include side airbags in the rear, park assist, power front seats with driver memory, wireless charging, 3-zone air conditioning, ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours.

The car offers six driving modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road. Adding to it, the Quattro four-wheel-drive system makes it capable of driving in challenging terrains.

The Audi Q5 Limited Edition is powered by a 2.0L 45 TFSI engine that gives out 265 hp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine is capable of propelling the car from 0-100km/h in just 6.1 seconds and can reach a top speed of 240 km/h.