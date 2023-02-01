topStoriesenglish2568214
NewsAuto
AUTO

Budget 2023: Govt Reduces Tax on Imported Automobiles, Prices to Go Down

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed that a tax-cut will come into effect on importing cars to the country.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Budget 2023: Govt Reduces Tax on Imported Automobiles, Prices to Go Down

At the 2023 budget session, the tax on imported cars is reduced, resulting in a price drop for cars coming to our shores via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) routes. Well, a host of brands, like Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Porsche, BMW and more import their cars to India in CBU form. With the new taxation norm, a cut in the prices of such models will be seen.

Live Tv

AutoBudget 2023union budget 2023budget 2023 live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires