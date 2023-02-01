Budget 2023: Govt Reduces Tax on Imported Automobiles, Prices to Go Down

At the 2023 budget session, the tax on imported cars is reduced, resulting in a price drop for cars coming to our shores via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) routes. Well, a host of brands, like Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Porsche, BMW and more import their cars to India in CBU form. With the new taxation norm, a cut in the prices of such models will be seen.