Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2819162https://zeenews.india.com/auto/buying-a-new-car-check-out-the-top-25-best-selling-cars-in-october-2024-2819162.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Buying A New Car? Check Out The Top 25 Best-Selling Cars In October 2024

Top 25 Best-Selling Cars: The Indian car market is growing rapidly, with new models being launched and sales rising, driven by the increasing share of SUVs in total car sales.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Buying A New Car? Check Out The Top 25 Best-Selling Cars In October 2024

Top 25 Best-Selling Cars In October 2024: The Indian car market is growing rapidly, with new models being launched and sales rising, driven by the increasing share of SUVs in total car sales.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK