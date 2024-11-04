Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Launched – Check Out Price & Features

Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Launched: Citroen India announced the launch of the Aircross Xplorer edition, a limited-edition model based on the Plus and Max trims of the Aircross SUV. It introduces several premium features that enhance both style and functionality, including a dashcam for added safety, footwell lighting for a premium in-cabin experience, illuminated sill plates, and a striking hood garnish.

The exterior is further elevated with bold body decals and khaki colour inserts, giving the Aircross Xplorer a rugged, adventurous look. For those seeking even more, there is an option to add a rear-seat entertainment system.

The Aircross Xplorer edition offers two exciting package options. The Standard Pack is priced at INR 24,000 over the current model. Meanwhile, the Optional Pack, priced at INR 51,700, adds rear-seat entertainment with a dual-port adapter.

With the additional package pricing, the Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition is priced between Rs 10.23 lakh and Rs 14.79 lakh (Standard Pack) and Rs 10.51 lakh and Rs 15.06 lakh (Optional Pack).

Speaking on the launch, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, said, "The Aircross Xplorer edition showcases Citroen’s dedication to creating exciting journeys for our customers. As a mid-SUV with standout design and unique features, it brings a spirit of adventure while keeping the signature Citroen comfort. This limited edition offers an unmatched driving experience, perfect for those who want to make a statement on the road."

Notably, no mechanical changes have been made to the special edition. It is being offered with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.2L turbo petrol engine options same as the regular model. Both manual and automatic transmission options are available.