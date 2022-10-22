Diwali 2022: Gujarat Traffic police will NOT issue challan to citizens from Oct 21-27, Here's why

The Gujarat government gave a ‘Diwali gift’ to its citizens by announcing ‘no fine’ for violating traffic rules in the dry state until October 27. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at an event announced that people will NOT be challaned/fined for a week for violating traffic rules. The Home Minister further added that traffic police will not collect fines for violating traffic rules during the Diwali week, i.e., from October 21-27. However, the Minister further added that the elimination of challan does not mean drivers won’t obey the traffic rules. Sanghavi mentioned that if someone violates the traffic rule unintentionally, then a fine won’t be forced on the violator, reports ANI.

The Minister in a video sad that "Starting today, 21st October, until 27th October Gujarat Traffic Police will not charge any fine from citizens. This does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules, but if you make mistake, you will not be paying a fine for it: Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, reports ANI. However, netizens did not take the news positively and ended up criticizing the decision, and several leaders have called it an 'election gimmick.'

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani tweeted, “Elections can make you do many things!” Further Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary alleged that the BJP-led state government was endangering the lives of motorists for votes. “What rubbish is this! Endangering the lives of motorists for votes!! Is this why EC delayed polls so such ridiculous #revdi could be scattered?” Chaudhary tweeted.

Netizens too did not take the news positively. In Gujarat, which is also a dry state, the fine for drunk driving is Rs 10,000 to 6 months of jail time while the fine for underage driving is Rs 25,000 or up to 3 years in prison. Traffic light violations in Gujarat can attract Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 fines on usual days.