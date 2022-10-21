NewsAuto
TRAFFIC UPDATE

Diwali 2022: Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram expressway ahead of festivities - WATCH Video

The Delhi-Gurgaon traffic snarl stretched IFFCO chowk to Sirhaul border, Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda chowk and Rajiv chowk bringing traffic to a standstill.

Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:49 PM IST|Source: PTI

A massive traffic snarl stretching for about six kilometres on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway was witnessed on Friday evening as thousands of commuters stepped out to shop for Diwali and Dhanteras. The inside areas of Gurugram witnessed heavy traffic jams. All of the roads nearby Sadar bazaar, Rajiv chowk, the old railway road, the new railway road and sector 14 were facing heavy traffic and commuters were stuck in traffic jams.

"Heavy traffic volume on the roads, due to the festive season and weekend the traffic movement is so slow on the roads but our cops are managing the traffic. At the Sirhaul border, Signature tower and some internal areas are much affected but we are managing the traffic," said Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP, traffic.

The traffic snarl stretched IFFCO chowk to Sirhaul border, Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda chowk and Rajiv chowk bringing traffic to a standstill.

Commuters heading towards Delhi are stuck in heavy traffic jams. The traffic was slow at the Signature tower, Sirhaul border, Rajiv chowk and many internal roads of the city till late evening.

"I returning to my home in Vasant Kunj from the office but caught in a jam for the last one hour at the Sirhaul border," said Praveen Kumar, manager of a Udyog Vihar-based private company.

