Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched In India Priced At Rs 1.27 Lakh: 5 Things To Know

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched In India with a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The new and updated motorcycle from the Indian manufacturer comes with multiple changes in terms of mechanics as well as aesthetics. Furthermore, the bike is one of the major models in the segment and hence needed an overhaul to increase its consumer base. Here are the major facts to know about the new model.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Aesthetics

Among multiple changes, the first thing that gets the attention are changes in its appearance. The bike has been given a more muscular persona with longer tank extensions and angular curves. Furthermore, the redesigned LED headlight complements the looks giving it an aggressive presence. The dual-tone paint scheme brings all of it together.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Features

Hero has focused on the feature list of the Xtreme 160R 4V. The motorcycle now gets multiple features like an LCD display with call and notification alerts enabled by connectivity through Hero Connect 2.0. Adding to it, it gets new switchgear along with options of accessories like phone mount, bar end mirrors, and more.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Engine

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new 4-valve engine which is tuned to produce more power compared to previous iterations. Working with a 5-speed gearbox produces 16.6 bhp of power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, revving at 6,500 rpm.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price, Variants

There are three versions of the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V on sale: Standard (Rs 1,27,300), Connected (Rs 1,32,800), and Pro (Rs 1,36,500). The range-topping Pro variant has the USD fork, split-seat, and eye-catching dual-tone hues, while the Standard variant has a telescopic fork and a single seat. The Connected variant also has Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Rivals

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V competes against the likes of Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in the Indian market. With the Pulsar N160 priced at Rs 1.23 lakh and Apache RTR 160 4V priced at Rs 1.24 lakh, the Hero motorcycle has a slight disadvantage in terms of price.