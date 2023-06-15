Hyundai Exter SUV's Interior Revealed With Best-In-Class Cabin Space, Connected Car Features

Hyundai Exter is confirmed to launch on July 10 in the Indian market. The compact SUV is revealed digitally, and it dons a bold design with an upright stance that goes well with its SUV theme. The Exter will sit below the Venue in the company’s SUV line-up. Resultantly, it will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, and Citroen C3. Now, the brand has taken the wraps off its cabin. Well, it looks familiar, but comes with a host of best-in-class claims. The Exter is equipped with connected type 20.32 cm (8”) HD touchscreen and advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID and Hyundai Bluelink, offering over 60 connected features that makes it the segment’s* most connected SUV.

Customers can enjoy seamless infotainment engagement through connected type 20.32 cm (8”) HD touchscreen and advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID. The infotainment unit features in-built navigation and Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID displays a host of information related to drive statistics, TPMS (highline), Parking Distance, Door Open, Sunroof Open, 10 Regional + 2 Global languages as well as seatbelt reminder display for all seats. Other segment best* features include Over-the-air (OTA) updates for infotainment and map.

Hyundai Exter is the segment’s* most connected SUV with Hyundai Bluelink that offers customers over 60 connected car features for safety & security, remote services, location based services, vehicle diagnosticsand voice assistance. Further, Hyundai Exter gets best in segment* Embedded Voice Commands (over 90) that work even without internet connectivity. Embedded voice commands offer customers an enhanced connected experience, faster response time and capability to compute Hinglish voice commands such as “Sunroof Kholo”, “Temperature Kam Kardo” & more. Setting new benchmarks, Hyundai Exter boasts of 1st in Segment* – H2C (Home to Car) Alexa in Hindi & English, infotainment with multi-language UI support (10 regionaland 2 international languages) and Ambient Sounds of Nature with 7 acoustic profiles that enrich user experience. Hyundai Exter has also been equipped with convenience features such as cruise control.

Hyundai Exter has been developed to amplify in-car experience by enhancing comfort through maximized cabin space, offering customers the best in segment* wheelbase of 2 450 mm and best in segment* height of 1 631 mm. The innovative space layout ensures customers enjoy best in class* roominess with ample interior space that is an expression of unparalleled comfort and convenience, be it a long journey or short city jaunts. The SUV amplifies exclusivity with Sporty semi-leatherette upholstery with ‘Exter’ branding.

Also read - Volvo C40 Recharge Electric SUV Unveiled In India: Check Range, Features And More

With ample headroom for 2nd row occupants, superior knee room and plenty of legroom and shoulder room, Hyundai Exter features an optimized distribution of interior dimensions, making way for an expansive rear seating space. Hyundai Exter features seats that have an optimized height for ease of ingress and egress, while floor height has been designed to ensure an easy step-in and step-out. With large DLO (Day-Light Opening) and superior rear window glass size, Hyundai Exter maximizes visibility for rear passengers as well. To ensure comfort of loading and unloading luggage, Hyundai Exter features a low loading height and rear transverse height that amplifies usability and convenience of boot space.