Hyundai Vs Tata Motors: Who Claims The Second Spot? Sales Figures Revealed

Hyundai Vs Tata Motors Car Sales In October 2024: Tata Motors has been performing exceptionally well in the passenger vehicle segment. However, Hyundai Motors still maintains a lead over Tata Motors in terms of sales. Maruti Suzuki holds the top position as the highest-selling car company in India, followed by Hyundai in second place and Tata Motors in third. In October, Hyundai remained in the second spot by selling more cars than Tata Motors.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 2 per cent increase in total sales at 70,078 units in October as compared to 68,728 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were up marginally at 55,568 units last month as compared to 55,128 units in October 2023, the newly listed firm said in a regulatory filing.

Exports were up 6.7 per cent at 14,510 units as compared to 13,600 units in the year-ago month, it added.

"We witnessed a strong demand for our SUV portfolio during festive period, leading to our highest-ever monthly SUV sales at 37,902 units, including the highest-ever monthly domestic sales of the Hyundai CRETA at 17,497 units," HMIL Chief Operating Officer, Tarun Garg said.

SUVs remain a cornerstone of the company's lineup, representing 68.2 per cent of the total monthly sales in October 2024, with similar penetration in urban as well as rural markets, he added.

Tata Motors

The overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales of Tata Motors, including electric vehicles were down marginally at 48,423 units over 48,637 units a year ago. Similarly, domestic PV sales were down at 48,131 units compared to 48,337 units in the year-ago month, the company said.