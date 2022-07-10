Kanwar Yatra: NCRTC to shift Rapid Rail barricade on Delhi-Meerut road

To facilitate the movement of devotees during the 'Kanwar Yatra' the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started shifting its barricades on the Delhi-Meerut Road. Every year the Kanwars take this route to reach Haridwa, officials said on July 9.

The NCRTC would deploy its traffic personnel as per the route diversion plan chalked out by Ghaziabad traffic police, they said.

NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh monitored the progress of broadening of the Kanwar route and also the construction of a rapid rail depot and the administrative building, according to an official release.

(With inputs from PTI)

