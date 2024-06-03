Advertisement
This 7-Seater Car Hits 1.5 Lakh Sales In Just 27 Months, Toyota Innova Rival; Check Price

Kia Carens: According to Kia India, 50% buyers of Carens prefer the mid and top trims, which has features like Sunroof, Multi Drive Modes, Ventilated Seats and Kia Connect to name a few.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kia Carens Sales: Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga dominate the MPV segment in India. However, Carens, an MPV from Kia India, successfully made a disruption in the Indian MPV space, with its pricing, styling, and features. Carens has achieved 1.5 lakh domestic sales in just 27 months since its launch in February 2022. 

According to Kia India, 50% of the customers prefer the top and mid trims of Carens, which have features like sunroof, multi drive modes, ventilated seats, and Kia Connect to name a few. Other key features of Carens include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and 64 color ambient lighting.

The petrol powertrain has emerged as the top choice, accounting for 57% of demand, followed by the diesel powertrain with 43%. Additionally, manual transmission continues to be highly preferred among others, with 62% of customers opting for it. 

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, “It (Carens) now accounts for approximately 15% of our monthly domestic sales, and we are confident that its popularity will only grow in the coming years."

Kia Carens Price & Specs

Available in 10 trims- Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Prestige Plus, Prestige Plus (O), Luxury, Luxury (O), Luxury Plus and X-Line, the Carens priced from Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens comes with three engine options- a 1.5-litre petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160 PS/253 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (116 PS/250 Nm). Buyers can opt for a 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

