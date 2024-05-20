Car's Warning Lights & Indicators: It is essential for every car owner to have basic knowledge about their vehicle, including the warning lights and indicators displayed on the instrument cluster is also important. In this article, we have provided information about several warning lights, numbered according to the image above.

1- Driver’s seat belt reminder light/front passenger’s seat belt reminder light, red in color.

2- Unreleased steering lock warning light (if equipped), orange in color.

3- Immobilizer/keyless push start system warning light, orange in color.

4- Malfunction indicator light, orange in color.

5- Charge warning light, red in color.

6- Engine oil pressure warning light, red in color.

7- Electric power steering warning light, red in color.

8- Airbag warning light, red in color.

9- Low Fuel Warning Light, orange in color.

10- Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) warning light, orange in color.

11- Brake system warning light, red in color.

12- Rear passenger’s seat belt reminder light (Left / Center / Right), white/red in color.

13- Transmission warning light, orange in color.

14- Depress brake pedal indicator light, orange in color.

15- Open door warning light, red in color.

16- High engine coolant temperature warning light (if equipped), red in color.

17- Master warning indicator light (if equipped), orange in color.

18-

19- ESP indicator light, orange in color.

20- ESP OFF indicator light, orange in color.

21- “ACC” indicator light (if equipped), orange in color.

22- Ignition “ON” indicator light (if equipped), orange in color.

23- “PUSH” indicator light (if equipped), green in color.

24- ENG A-STOP indicator light, green in color.

25- ENG A-STOP OFF indicator light, orange in color.

26- Illumination indicator light, green in color.

27- Main beam (high beam) indicator light, blue in color.

28- Security system indicator, red in color.

29- Parking sensor indicator light, orange in color.

30- Turn signal indicators, green in color.

31- Front fog light indicator light (if equipped), green in color.

32- Low engine coolant temperature light (if equipped), blue in color.

Note- This information has been taken from the user manual of Maruti Swift. Depending on the car and model, the warning light of the instrument cluster and its color may also be different.