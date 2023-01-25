topStoriesenglish2565500
NewsAuto
CARPOOLING

Maharashtra Governments Imposes Restriction on Carpooling in Non-transport Vehicles

Carpooling in non-transport vehicles is now banned by Maharashtra government, after a GR was issued to maintain passenger safety.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Governments Imposes Restriction on Carpooling in Non-transport Vehicles

The government of Maharashtra state has a government resolution banning carpooling exercises in non-transport vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers. The restriction is imposed on the use of non-commercial two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and cars, which are being used by various mobile application-based aggregators that use vehicles with white number plates. On January 13, the Bombay High Court pulled up bike-taxi aggregator Rapido for operating without procuring a licence from the Maharashtra government and directed it to suspend the services immediately. The company has moved the Supreme Court against the HC order.

The GR said the use of non-transport vehicles as transport vehicles (commercial vehicles) is on the rise enormously, which raises serious practical and security concerns for the passengers and may cause serious threats to the road safety of the general public and passengers.

The government also expressed concerns about plying of non-transport vehicles registered outside Maharashtra affecting the economic viability of the vehicles operating on valid permits in the state.

“The number of vehicles registered in the non-transport category is very large, therefore the non-transport vehicles registered outside the state of Maharashtra may also be used for vehicle aggregation and may affect the economic viability of the vehicles operating on valid permits in the State of Maharashtra,” the GR reads.

Also read - 

Stating that if non-transport vehicles can be permitted to be used as transport vehicles, including for aggregation and ride pooling, the GR said it requires detailed consideration regarding terms and conditions, framework and guidelines.

The state government has also constituted a committee to study the related issues and to give recommendations. Therefore, it prohibits the pooling of non-transport vehicles by aggregators to ensure the road safety of the general public and passengers, it said.

With inputs from PTI

Live Tv

CarpoolingNon-transport VehiclesMaharashtra GovernmentGovernment ResolutionGR

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023