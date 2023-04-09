Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Is Dakar-Ready, Features V8 Engine: Check Pics

Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries have finally begun in full swing. Variants that were earlier kept at a distance are now reaching showrooms, and the brand is slowly eyeing to reduce Scorpio-N’s waiting period. The ladder-frame SUV enjoys a strong fan following. Therefore, it is quite a common sight on social media. In fact, pictures and videos of the modified examples of Scorpio-N have started cropping up across image-sharing platforms. Digital designers aren’t leaving a void vacant either. Recently, Bimble Designs uploaded a set of images, showing what the trophy truck avatar of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will look like.

In the rendering images, the modified Mahindra Scorpio-N looks no stupid. A purposeful machine is what it looks like. The SUV has given up on its body shell and third row for a full-size truck bed. There’s a radiator mounted in it, along with a spare wheel. The tail lamps are inspired by the Scorpio-N itself, and the fenders around are beefier to house bigger wheels and wider track. The front end gets the Scorpio-N’s headlamps and grille. However, the bumper is a custom-fabricated unit. With this modification, it is highly masculine in terms of visual appeal.

Under the bonnet, the designer has now stuffed a twin-turbo V8 LS1 power plant. This is basically a small-black 90-degree V8 engine developed by Chevrolet, and it can produce outputs of over 700 Hp and 900 Nm. The suspension is also updated by the designer. The front end now uses custom-fabricated double wishbones, while the rear end gets a beefed-up solid axle. Other changes to make it more capable are the off-road-spec wheels, which are shod with MT tyres. Also, the designer has managed to fit a roll cage here with racing seats.

Also read - Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance First Look Review: Sinister, Every Bit - Watch Video

From the factory, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is available with two powertrain options - 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L turbocharged diesel. The petrol motor develops a peak power output of 200 bhp against 370 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner, on the other end, delivers 175 hp and 400 Nm of max output. Transmission options include a 6-speed stick shift and a 6-speed AT. Moreover, the SUV comes with the option of a 4-wheel-drive layout, which includes a transfer case and a low-ratio gearbox. Prices for the Mahindra Scorpio-N start from Rs 12.74 lakh and go up to Rs 24.05 lakh, ex-showroom.