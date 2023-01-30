Mahindra Scorpio-N Waiting Period Increases up to 2 Years; Check Variant Wise List

Mahindra Scorpio N launched in India in June 2022. Since then, the SUV from the Indian automaker has been enjoying certain popularity among consumers. Furthermore, the SUV created a record of getting around 1 lakh bookings within 30 minutes of opening. However, this popularity translates to long waiting periods for consumers because of supply chain issues surrounding the industry. This has been the case for the other Mahindra cars, too, such as the Thar and XUV700, which have been trailed by long waiting periods since their launch in the Indian market.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Price, Variants

The Mahindra Scorpio N is being sold in India in various options with different variants ranging from Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom). To be specific, the SUV has five variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 L variants available with 6,7-seat configurations. All of these variants have waiting periods trailing them, ranging between 20-25 weeks to 100-105 weeks (around 2 years), as per Gaadiwadi.com.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Waiting Period

Gaadiwadi.com reports Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 variant has a waiting period of 85-90 weeks (around 1.7 years), while Z4 will keep the consumers waiting for 90-95 weeks (1.8 years). Furthermore, the Scorpio N diesel Z6 variant has the highest waiting period of up to 100 to 105 weeks (around 2 years).

Now moving toward the higher variants, the Z8 variants have a similar waiting period. However, the Z8 automatic luxury variant has the lowest waiting period of 20 to 25 weeks. Customers who wish to get the top-of-the-line Z8 L manual must wait 70 to 75 weeks.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Engine

The Mahindra Scorpio N comes with two engine options in the form of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mHawk petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine options. These engines work with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.