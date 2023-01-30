Toyota Hyryder CNG Launched in India Priced at Rs 13.23 Lakh, Bookings Open

Toyota Hyrder CNG has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV goes up to Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the car has been available for bookings since November 2022 for a token amount of Rs 25,000. It is to be noted that the Indian market has very few options when it comes to mid-size CNG SUVs. Besides the Hyryder CNG, the only option for the consumers is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (these cars have been developed in a partnership of Maruti Suzuki and Toyota).

Toyota Hyryder CNG is sold in India in E, S, G, and V variants. However, the CNG powertrain will be only available in S and G variants of the mid-size SUV. If compared to the petrol version of the cars, the SUVs are more expensive at Rs 95,000. Similarly, compared to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the difference ranges between Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000, depending on the variant.

Also read: Malaika Arora's Sister Amrita Buys Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV Worth Rs 2.44 Crore; Check Pics

Coming to the exteriors, the Toyota Hyryder CNG comes with the same design as the petrol version of the car. However, there is a minor change with the inclusion of the CNG badge. Now, the interiors of the mid-SUV are all-black, with a layout very similar to the Grand Vitara. But there is a difference between the two in terms of boot space which is lesser in the Hyryder because of a bigger 60-liter CNG tank.

The car is also equipped with a wide range of features like a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers connectivity features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, engine start/stop button, six airbags for safety, cruise control, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

The 1.5-liter, four-cylinder K12C engine powers the Toyota Hyryder CNG. The engine produces 103 horsepower and 136 Nm in petrol mode but just 88 hp and 121.5 Nm in CNG-spec. The Hyryder CNG, like the majority of CNG cars, is only offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. Toyota estimates the midsize SUV can achieve a fuel efficiency of 26.6km/kg.