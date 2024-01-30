Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4, Z6 Variants' Prices Hiked, Feature List Rejigged: Full Details

Mahindra's Scorpio N, in circulation since 2022, has undergone a revamp with notable changes in features and pricing. The updates, part of Mahindra's Integrated Material Cost Reduction (IMCR) initiative, mainly affect the lower- and mid-spec Z4 and Z6 variants. Check here to know what has been changed.

Mahindra Scorpio N Updated Features

The Z4 and Z6 variants of Mahindra Scorpio N have seen a reshuffling of features, aimed at optimizing costs. The once-included cooled glove box is now exclusive to the higher-end Z8 and top-tier Z8L trims.

In response to IMCR, the Z6 variant bids farewell to the 7-inch color TFT screen for the driver. Instead, it now sports a 4.2-inch monochrome MID, a change mirrored in the lower Z4 trim. Additionally, the Adrenox Connect feature and built-in Alexa compatibility have been removed from the infotainment system, potentially streamlining the user experience.

Mahindra Scorpio N Price Adjustments

It was expected that the price of the Mahindra Scorpio N would be reduced following the feature removals, but on the contrary, the Scorpio Z4 sees a price hike of up to Rs 34,000. Priced between Rs 15.24 lakh and 18.51 lakh, the Z4 variant continues to offer both petrol and diesel engine options, manual and automatic transmissions, and a 4WD system for the diesel powertrain.

The Z6 variant on the other hand, with prices ranging from Rs 16.61 lakh to 18.30 lakh, witnesses a price increase of up to Rs 31,000. This variant remains exclusive to diesel manual and automatic configurations.

Despite these adjustments, the Scorpio N remains largely unchanged regarding its mechanical specifications and overall design. The alterations focus on feature redistribution rather than fundamental structural or performance changes.

While some features have been sacrificed, the vehicle's core characteristics and capabilities remain intact, balancing affordability and performance.

Please note that all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.